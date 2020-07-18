Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

- Advertisement -

CBS All Access officially greenlit Star Trek: Picard Season 1 before the first season had aired one episode. According to Deadline, which first broke the report, Season 2 will include 10 episodes. This is the same as Season 1, which only finished airing. If you’ve yet to take a look, you can observe it at no cost through April 24th.

The series will lose its season 1 showrunner for the second season, as Michael Chabon will measure down to work on another TV series for CBS’ sister network Showtime: an adaptation of his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The wonderful Adventures of Kavalier and Clay. Chabon will remain on as an executive producer for Picard season 2 alongside Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Patrick Stewart, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth, using Aaron Baiers and Kristin Beyer serving as co-executive producers.

Cast

While there has been no official announcement, I would expect the whole cast to return, including Patrick Stewart (Picard), Alison Pill (Agnes), Michelle Hurd (Raffi), Isa Briones (Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Santiago Cabrera (Rios), along with Harry Treadaway (Narek).

As Seven of Nine finished Season 1 to the La Sirena, it isn’t a stretch to imagine Jeri Ryan will be back for Season 2 in some capacity.

Release Date

While there’s been no official release date for Star Trek: Picard Season two, the first season of this series was launched in January, therefore January 2021 does not seem like a poor guess. That having been said, the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped production on most if not all TV series and it is anybody’s guess when it may start up again. We’ll have to wait and see whether the social distancing will influence the second season.

Plot

According to the synopsis, Star Trek Picard will focus on”Picard’s fascination with archaeology, and also his principal mission will revolve around a few artifacts that have been discovered. That is, he will follow the facts right after the devastation of the Romulan Empire, which will immediately influence Picard’s life.

Alex Kurtzman declined to elaborate on the juicy plot of season 2 but finished the overall brushstrokes for Picard’. “The mandate was supposed to turn it into a more psychological schedule, a report on this character about this guy in his emeritus years. Few apps allow a much older protagonist to be the conductor. Hopefully, it will be a psychologist of the positive vision of Roddenberry. You are going to have to experience deep valleys to get back in the light.”