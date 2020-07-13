Star Trek: Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Star Trek: Picard is an American net television series falling beneath the genres of science fiction and play. It is created by Kirsten Beyer, Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Michael Chabon, and it is production companies comprise CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, Escapist Fare, Weed Road Pictures and Roddenberry Entertainment.

It’s first (and only) season came out on CBS Television on 23rd January 2020 until 26th March 2020 using a total of 10 episodes, each being an hour-long on an average and everyone’s funding is 8 –9 million. This year is the eighth element of the Star Trek franchise expanded by Alex Kurtzman and is the sequel to Star Trek: Short Treks.

Release Date

CBS All accessibility has not made any official announcement about the launch date of season two as of yet. The season was in evolution even before the launch of season one. The filming was scheduled to start in June 2020 in California but will probably be postponed until lockdown limitations are lifted. Season 2 is anticipated to launch in late 2020 or ancient 2021 on CBS All Access.

Cast

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Isa Briones as Dahj and Soji Asha

Michelle Hurd as Rafaella “Raffi” Musiker

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios

Harry Treadaway as Narek

Plot

The story is set 20 years after Jean Luc Picard’s previous appearance in the movie Star Trek: Nemesis which came out 13th December 2002. The protagonist is shown to be highly depressed with the death of information from the film in addition to the destruction of this world Romulus that appeared in the film Star Trek which released on 7th April 2009.

The center of attraction is going to be the Picard himself, along with the individuals he met during his journey. Co-creator Michael Chabon confirmed recently that the next season will be personal and will focus on fleshing out the characters, including more information about their private lives, families, etc..