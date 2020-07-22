Home TV Series Amazon Prime Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest...
TV Series

Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Info

By- Anand mohan
Star Trek is one of the most well-known franchises which has now developed a considerable fan base comprising of individuals from all age groups. The initial season was super exciting, and fans loved it, and everybody wanted season 2 instantly after season 1. Season 2 is on the pipeline and can be confirmed. Here’s what we understand.

Release Date

While we do not yet have an official launch date for the second season of Picard, we can hazard a guess based on the first year’s production history. The writers’ area for season 1 was first convened in September 2018; while the original plan was for episodes to begin dropping overdue in 2019, the series’ introduction was finally pushed back to January 2020.

Since season 2 acquired its official green light from December 2019, it is safe to state that production on the new season might begin anytime between the summer and spring of 2020. CBS All Access could be shooting episodes to start falling in January 2021, that should be perfectly feasible — but there might always be bumps in the road that might delay production. We will not know until we receive an official announcement, but we’re going to move ahead and guess that Picard season 2 will start fielding episodes early in 2021.

Cast

The majority of the cast will be back to reprise their function. The cast includes

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati
Isa Briones as Dahj and Soji Asha
Evan Evagora as Elnor
Michelle Hurd as Rafaella “Raffi” Musiker
Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal
Harry Treadaway as Narek

Plot

CBS All Access is maintaining the scheme for Picard’s first season under lock and key, and therefore, it’s far too early to say what we can expect from season 2. One thing we’re fairly sure of, though: Jean-Luc goes where nobody has gone before, and he will do this boldly.

Together with the trailer for the very first season seemingly indicating that the show will probably be picking up in which the movies left nearly twenty decades ago when Picard retired into his family farm, there is only a hint of how he might be getting back into action. A mysterious young girl who appears to be at risk (or perhaps just plain dangerous) comes asking for his help, implying that he should understand who she is. Through her, he’s thrown back into the activity he has been out of for so many years. Whether that storyline will continue through more than just the first couple of episodes, however, is anybody’s guess.

