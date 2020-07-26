Home TV Series Amazon Prime Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest...
TV Series

Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Info

By- Anand mohan
Very good news for the fans of Star Trek: Picard it that the season of the show two was confirmed even before the year one arrived. The season one of Star Trek: Picard was predicated on intrigue and puzzles that kept the viewers indulged with the ten episodes. Following the success of Season One, the creators must be working on what they promised about the future of the Stak Trek: Picard.

But there’s not any enough news about the renewal of this show, which can give us a few updates about what the next season may seem like. Perhaps the pandemic coronavirus has also affected the production of the show.

Release Date

The creators haven’t announced anything about the launch date of Season 2. As confirmed by the sources the production was set to launch in June 2020, but all know what could have occurred. It’s obviously due to the pandemic coronavirus. Before it had been predicted that the show might return with the second season in early 2021, if the creation would have started in June 2020.

But now it is still not declared by the creators when the filming process begins, but when it’s beginning soon then, the series may release the next season of Star Trek: Picard at mid-2021.

Plot

The narrative of the series follows the incidents that happened during the Prime period of Jean Luc Picard. It shows Picard’s curiosity about archeological artifacts and what his first mission must address these artifacts.

As of this moment, there is no Intel concerning the storyline of the year 2.

Cast

There’s not an official statement by the founders about the casting of the new year. The creators also have not announced whether there’ll be an addition to the cast for season two. But according to the success of this season one, the whole cast is expected to return in the new season, which will comprise Patrick Stewart as Picard, Alison Pill as Agnes, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Isa Briones as Soji, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Santiago Cabrera as Rios, along with Harry Treadaway as Narek.

Some more cast members might be added from the new season in line with the plot of the Star Trek: Picard. So the creation isn’t started yet, we will get more updates for you after the creators begin with the creation, till then stay tuned.

