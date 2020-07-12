Home Top Stories Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Cast, Plot, Release Date And More...
Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Other Details

By- Anand mohan
Star Trek: Picard is an American net television set falling beneath the genres of science fiction and drama. It is created by Kirsten Beyer, Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Michael Chabon, and it is manufacturing companies comprise of CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, Escapist Fare, Weed Road Pictures and Roddenberry Entertainment.

It’s first (and only) season came out on CBS Television on 23rd January 2020 until 26th March 2020 having a total of 10 episodes, each one having an hour-long on a typical and each one’s funding is 8 –9 million. This season is the eighth part of the Star Trek franchise expanded by Alex Kurtzman and is the sequel to Star Trek: Short Treks. Here’s all that we understand about year 2!

Release Date

The moment the show’s producers realized the love which was kindled in crowds to the series, work on the show’s year 2 had soon started. And therefore it had been predicted that the series’s second season would be hitting the displays from late 2020 or early 2021. However, now that the pandemic has pulled the rug out from beneath us all, the show’s production was halted and people will likely only see the show hit the displays by late or middle 2021.

Cast

Since it has been evident to enthusiasts that the fundamental cast of this series survived season one, we expect to see Isa Briones as Soji Asha, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal”Chris” Rios, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Harry Treadaway as Narek and Evan Evagora as Elnor in year 2. Apart from them, 1 actor who’s been a favorite among fans is Whoopi Goldberg who’ll be coming from Next Generation and will be joining the cast in year 2 in the role of Guinan. Brent Spiner who had been given a final send-off in year one will not be joining the cast in year 2. Fans have been fairly hyped with this gem’s season 2, so we’ve got our finger crossed with this show to hit the screens soon.

Plot

The story is set 20 years after Jean Luc Picard’s previous appearance in the film Star Trek: Nemesis that came out 13th December 2002. The protagonist is shown to be exceptionally depressed with the passing of information in the movie in addition to the destruction of this world Romulus that appeared in the film Star Trek that published on 7th April 2009.

