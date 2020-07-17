Home TV Series Star Trek: Picard Season 2: Background, Story line, Release Date And More!
Star Trek: Picard Season 2: Background, Story line, Release Date And More!

By- Akanksha
After a long wait of 17 years, Jean-Luc Picard returns to the star trek universe.

The eight series in star trek franchise, the series begins 20 years after Jean-Luc Picard’s last appearance in Star Trek: Nemesis (2002),

The season is expected to premiere on CBS All Access in late 2020 or early 2021, and consist of 10 episodes.

Background

Creators of Star trek signed a five-year overall contract with CBS Television Studios to expand the Star Trek franchise beyond to several new series, miniseries, and animated series. One of these new series was reported to star Patrick Stewart, reprising his role of Jean-Luc Picard from the series Star Trek: The Next Generation.

These rumors were put to an end when Patrick Stewart made a surprise appearance at the annual Las Vegas Star Trek Convention to officially announce the series and confirm that he would star in it.

The fact is that the second and third seasons were signed before the debut of the first season.

Storyline

This season will follow “Picard’s interest in archaeology, and his primary mission will revolve around some artifact that has been discovered. That is, he will follow the facts right after the destruction of the Romulan Empire, which will directly affect Picard’s life.

Although Alex Kurtzman declined to elaborate the plot of season 2 but mentioned that The second installment will be slower, more meditative. It talks about the rainbow of colors we are playing within all these different shows,” he added. Likewise, Kurtzman said that “The dissolution of the Romulan Empire radically altered Picard’s life.

There’s no official date of release but it is likely to be released in late 2020 or early 2021.

