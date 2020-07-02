Spotify Premium Duo: New Premium Duo Plan on Wednesday That Lets Two People Have Their Own Accounts Under The Same Plan

- Advertisement -

Spotify announced a new Premium Duo plan on Wednesday that lets two people have their accounts under precisely the same program for $12.99/month.

Spotify Premium Duo also has an exclusive Duo Mix playlist that unites your favorite music with your partner or roommate’s top songs.

To register for Premium Duo, you need to reside at the same address as another user.

Trying to co-manage a single subscription service with a significant other could be fraught with hazard. Plenty of us has been victims of calculations that seem to prefer the other member of their family, which explains having different profiles is a necessity.

Paying two subscriptions in one household isn’t a fantastic choice, although Regrettably, not every service has individual profiles.

That Spotify’s new Premium Duo program is the perfect compromise for couples that wish to conserve their algorithms.

Designed for pairs residing at precisely the same speech, Premium Duo gives each individual their Premium account under a single plan for $12.99, which can be only $3 more costly than a reasonable Premium plan. It’s rolling out broad to 55 new nations on Wednesday, although the project was available in markets before now.

In addition to saving you and your spouse, roommate, or stowaway some cash while continuing to offer you both of you each of the perks of Spotify Premium (ad-free streaming, offline listening, unlimited skips), Premium Duo additionally presents an exclusive Duo Mix playlist which is regularly upgraded with music that the two of you enjoy. You may opt to filter out the playlist to make it to the songs that are upbeat or the chill music, and you can leave if you’re not curious.

“Now we’re proud to start Spotify Premium Duo, a first-of-its-kind audio offering for just two people in precisely the same household,” says Alex Norström, the Spotify Chief Freemium Business Officer. “Premium Duo contains our extensive audio and podcast catalog, and everything users adore about Spotify Premium.

You can listen independently and also get all of your personalized playlists and features tailored just for you.

We’re thrilled to bring this exceptional Spotify Premium strategy to more markets around the world.”

If you already pay for Spotify Premium, it is possible to switch to Premium Duo by visiting the Account page on Spotify.com, and hitting on”Change Plan.” If you choose to upgrade this manner, you will maintain your current accounts and all the playlists, likes, and every saved song you’ve accumulated up to that point.

Furthermore, if you have not attempted Spotify Premium, then you might be eligible for a free month of Premium Duo if you register. Just keep in mind that you have to reside at precisely the same address as another user if you decide to sign up for Premium Duo.