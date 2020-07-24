Home Gaming “Splatoon 3”: Recent updates on its release date, gameplay, characters and everything...
Gaming

“Splatoon 3”: Recent updates on its release date, gameplay, characters and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
Splatoon is a one of the all-time favorite video game franchises. This third-person shooter video game franchise released the first game of this series in May 2015. The creator of this game is none but Nintendo.

Since 2015, this series has released two major installments i.e. “Splatoon” and Splatoon 2”. Both the games received positive responses for its unique style, gameplay, mechanics, soundtrack and various other features. Its popularity can be demonstrated by the fact that this series has not only received various awards from various distinguished gaming publications but also sold over 15 million copies all over the world.

Splatoon 2 was developed by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. Fans were quite impressed with Splatoon 2 for its new mode called “Salmon Run” and a new competitive multiplayer mode, “Calm Bitz”. After the success of Splatoon 2, gamers are hoping that Splatoon 3 will be a step ahead of Splatoon 2 in terms of story mode or gameplay.

Release date of “Splatoon 3”

Sadly, Nintendo has not yet made any official announcement revealing the release date of the third major installment of “Splatoon”. But considering the success and popularity of “Splatoon 2”, it seems that Splatoon 3 will soon arrive. It is speculated that it may arrive by the end of 2020.

What can we expect in “Splatoon 3”?

Splatoon franchise displays various fictional characters, which are either anthropomorphic or cephalopodic. These characters are called either Inklings or Octolings and possess the power of transforming themselves into humanoid by their wish. Turf wars act as an attraction to the gamers and are quite frequent. Special weapons are also provided to the gamers to add some more fun to the game.

It is expected that “Splatoon 3” will also be about turf wars between inklings but of course will come with improved gameplay. Turf wars are expected but with some new and thrilling weapons and characters. A new story mode along with an enhanced multiplayer interface is also expected.

Expected characters of “Splatoon 3”

The arrival of new characters is expected but the characters which are likely to appear in “Splatoon 3” include Squid sisters, Marie, Callie with Pearl and Maria. However, these characters may appear in a different role as in Splatoon 2, Callie ended up being the antagonist.

Stay with us for more updates.

Simran Jaiswal

