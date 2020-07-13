Spider Man Into The Spider Verse 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News!

- Advertisement -

The 2018 Oscar-winning movie Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse, which portrays teenaged web-slinging rookie Miles Morales coming together with different versions of this Marvel character from alternate measurements is coming back with a bang. And lovers are going crazy over the much-anticipated sequel.

Here is what we know up to now.

Release Date

We’ve received a fresh notification in the Spiderverse! The sequel is set to release on October 7th, 2022. It is a delay from the original April 2022 release date.

Cast

We’ve got no updates regarding the cast of the sequel. But we can safely wager that Shameik Moore (as the voice of Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (as Gwen Stacey aka Spider-Woman) will reprise their characters in the new film.

Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’s father Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’s mom Rio Morales, and Kathryn Hahn as Doc Ock, will also be anticipated. They’re reported to have a larger role in the movie.

The sequel will also feature a rather loved Japanese live-action version of Spider-Man, supported in late 2019. This was verified when a fan on Twitter offered to design the character for the sequel; Producer Phil Lord responded that the task was already done.

Plot

I guess they understand we can’t be reliable. All I could say is… worked all day and had a ball. Watching that got me pumped for all the surprises in store for 2022.” This is all we know regarding the narrative of the sequel — that adds nothing to our knowledge.

However, per previous accounts, the storyline will revolve around the budding romance between Miles and Gwen. Also what with all the teasing of Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) in the post-credit scene in the first film, fans can expect his appearance in the sequel.

The gang comprising varying reiterations of the superhero comes with each other to avoid Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) from ruining reality. All goes well in the end and all of them return to their universes. Following this success, the former gang (with a few additions) will presumably have yet another challenge coming and thus once again unite, at the new movie.