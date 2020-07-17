Spider-man: Into The Spider- Verse 2 On Big Screens In Late 2022.

- Advertisement -

It is the sequel to the first animated in spider-man franchise likely to be released in late 2022. More specifically in October 2022.

Produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel, and distributed by Sony Pictures.

A movie based on the Marvel Comics character Miles Morales / Spider-Man.

Starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man: A teenager with spider-like abilities. [Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen: A superhero from another dimension.

Nick Kondo, lead animator announcing on his Twitter account on Monday. “First day on the job!” Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

The production has begun amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kondo wrote on Twitter, attaching a 10-second animation of the movie’s logo with “2022” emblazoned in the middle, which was released when the sequel was first announced.

The film was a major success, making $375.5 million (about Rs. 2,832 crores) worldwide and winning the Oscar for a best-animated movie.

So, there is a lot of expectation from the sequel, which has been in development before the release of the first film. With the best team of Dave Callaham (The Expendables) as writer and Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as director.

It is also expected to hear Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld as Miles Morales / Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen, respectively.

It was originally planned to release in April 2022 but due to ongoing situation, the dates are shifted to October 2022.