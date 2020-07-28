Home Movies Spider-Man 3: Will Now Be Released During December 2021.
Movies

Spider-Man 3: Will Now Be Released During December 2021.

By- Santosh Yadav
Marvel and Sony Studios’ Spider-Man 3 was pushed back and will be released through December 2021.

Sony has officially delayed the untitled Spider-Man Homecoming 3 starring Tom Holland to December 2021. The studio rebooted Marvel’s friendly community web-slinger as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a few decades ago after Spider-Man appeared in Captain America: Civil War. Holland’s introduction as Spidey arrived a year before he’d direct Spider-Man: Homecomingram and relaunch the standalone franchise.

This past year, Spider-Man: Far From Home was the very first MCU movie to come out after Avengers: Endgame and the excitement to watch Spider-Man’s journey last was evident. The film became the highest-grossing stand-alone Spider-Man film after making $1.1 billion globally. It was confirmed shortly afterward that Spider-Man 3 was on the road and place for a July 2021 release, but it’s since been postponed due to coronavirus. Now, however, the third solo film was pushed back.

Sony declared that Spider-Man Homecoming 3 was delayed from November 5, 2021, to December 17, 2021. The one month delay will mark the first time either a solo Spidey film or entrance in the MCU have been published over the Christmas holiday season.

The delay of Spider-Man 3 comes directly on the heels of Disney, making changes to their launch slate as well. The Mouse House recently declared that Avatar 2 was postponed from December 2021 to December 2022, which left this place open for another blockbuster to shoot. Sony moved quickly to take what’s recently been a prime release slot, and they have experienced the success first hand using all the Jumanji franchise. But this new data also puts Spider-Man 3 almost straight up against the current date for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. Regardless of Spider-Man 3’s delay, Warner Bros. may want to push the DC movie back due to production delays.

Delayed starts to manufacturing probably also played an element in Sony’s choice to move Spider-Man 3 back a month. They are now expecting to start filming the highly awaited sequel in September, but it appears increasingly unlikely that this is possible. With Spider-Man 3’s new launch date, there shouldn’t be a need for production to start before the end of 2020. This will provide manager Jon Watts and the studios a bit more time to perfect the movie before cameras need to begin rolling. So far, most details on the next setup have yet to be revealed. Not even the title is confirmed at this time. It’s widely expected that Kraven will be the movie’s villain, though that hasn’t been declared. In case Kraven is the villain, then perhaps he’ll get to hunt Spidey through Christmas if Spider-Man Homecoming 3 corrects its set to take place around the holiday season.

