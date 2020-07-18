Home Hollywood Spider-Man 3: The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-man 3 Is Expected To Wrap...
Spider-Man 3: The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-man 3 Is Expected To Wrap Principal Photography In February 2021

By- Santosh Yadav
Tom Holland reveals the current plan is for the Marvel Cinematic Universe 3 to wrap photography in February 2021.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 is expected to wrap principal photography in February 2021. The movie was supposed to commence manufacturing this month ahead of a projected summer 2021 premiere. However, Spider-Man 3 was among the many projects affected by the coronavirus pandemic and Sony was made to alter the timeline. Now, Spider-Man 3 is supposed to emerge in November 2021, and the hope is it will have the ability to begin shooting in the fall. That window has not been confirmed, but this will be the plan barring any setbacks.

Another reason why Spider-Man 3 was pushed back several months is Tom Holland’s commitment to starring at the Uncharted film, which is gearing up to start production now after numerous delays. Both Uncharted and Spider-Man 3 are put to come out a year ago, meaning Holland will have an extremely busy second half of 2020. He’s opened up about what the program is for him to tackle the 2 tentpoles in quick succession.

On a movie posted on Dominic Holland’s (Tom’s dad ) Patreon account (hat tip Reddit consumer _lliisa_), Holland discussed his upcoming movies and their programs. It sounds like he’ll be hopping directly from Uncharted to Spider-Man 3 and remaining at the MCU until early next year:

Spider-Man 3

If Spider-Man 3 is able to stick to this program, it will wrap with about nine months remaining until its introduction. That would provide the filmmaker’s lots of time to handle various duties, such as the standard reshoots and visual effects function. Of course, it remains to be seen how things grow over the upcoming few weeks, and there’s no warranty Spider-Man 3 will move as planned. Movie productions are only just beginning to resume amidst the pandemic, and there’s always a chance productions will need to be shut down. Fortunately, Super World: Dominion hasn’t encountered any issues (despite debunked reports to the contrary), so perhaps that tentpole can lay the basis for others to follow. If Sony has a good set of health and security procedures in place, they may be able to finish Uncharted and Spider-Man 3 punctually.

Contemplating Spider-Man 3 follows this strategy, there is a chance manager Jon Watts and his team will have more time to work on the finished cut. It’s becoming plausible film theaters will remain closed until mid-2021, meaning the next year’s release calendar can be thrown into a state of flux. Sony has multiple movies, including Morbius and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which could be impacted should there be more release date waits. Conceivably, Spider-Man 3 could get pushed into 2022, but that will be dependent on when theatres are up and running (mostly) full capacity. So it will be interesting to see what happens it’s much too premature to predict anything with any degree of certainty.

Spider-Man 3: The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-man 3 Is Expected To Wrap Principal Photography In February 2021

