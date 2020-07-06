Spider Man 3: Review, Cast, Release date and Plot

- Advertisement -

Spide Man 3 Review:-

It’s amazing how much people still talk about Spider-Man 3 today, with the much-hyped of Raimi’s trilogy coming to a wildly uneven conclusion. While in the initial phases before the movie was released, it took a lot of interesting risks. But immediately after the launch of the movie – it was a blockbuster. The goofy dark version of Peter Parker, as it made sense that Peter’s dark version wouldn’t be all that sinister. Either way, we are excited to see what the new Spider-Man 3 will bring to the table.

Spider-Man has certainly had a few highs and lows on the big screen, but it’s impossible to recognize the franchise as a whole without Raimi’s initial iteration. Made during 2002, a time where superhero ventures were a risky proposition, Raimi created the genre’s first blockbuster hit, an event film that would inspire a generation of superhero efforts. Some might say that the movie is underrated, but it depends on the viewers perspective completely. We would suggest you to watch the movie at-least-once if you haven’t before coming to a conclusion.

When was it Released ?

The movie was released on 4 May 2007.

Cast:

Tobey Maguire,

Kirsten Dunst,

James Franco,

Thomas Haden Church,

Topher Grace,

Bryce Dallas Howard,

Rosemary Harris,

J.K. Simmons,

James Cromwell,

Theresa Russell,

Dylan Baker,

Bill Nunn,

Bruce Campbell,

Elizabeth Banks

Plot :-

Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and M.J. (Kirsten Dunst) seem to be on the right track in their complicated relationship finally, but trouble looms for the superhero and his lover. Surprisingly, Peter’s Spider-Man suit turns black and takes control of him, not only giving Peter enhanced power but also bringing out the dark side of his personality. Peter must overcome the suit’s influence as two supervillains, Sandman and Venom, rise to destroy him and all those he holds dear.