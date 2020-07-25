Home Movies Spider-Man 3: Release Date, Plot And More
Movies

Spider-Man 3: Release Date, Plot And More

By- Santosh Yadav
Once again, it is time for that convention; the one readers probably are not terribly fond of either: the release date shuffle and which no information author loves. You see, when studios look at our present coronavirus-blasted landscape and realize that movies they anticipated would bring in close to a billion dollars simply are not likely to make their money, even with the fantastic will and sanitization processes on the planet set up, they make moves. And when one domino falls, well…you know the rest.

This time, it was the abrupt (but not unsurprising) removal of Warner Bros.’ Tenetand Disney’s Mulan from the release calendar that prompted the newest game of studio dominoes. With both of those films disappearing from 2020 and moving to 2021, it implies that even the largest of franchises need to make accommodations, which comprises Marvel and Sony’s now untitled Spider-Man 3.

Originally scheduled for July 16, 2021, Spider-Man 3 moved to Nov. 5, 2021, back in April during one of those earlier rounds of schedule changes. But as a part of Disney’s most up-to-date shuffling, they proceeded all fifteen of those Avatar sequels (which, let’s be fair, are never actually coming out anyway) into succeeding years. Avatar two had been scheduled for Dec. 17, 2021, and Sony will make the most of that excess month and put the latest entry in their Spider-Man franchise at prime Christmas release real estate. This marks the first time that a live activity Spider-Man movie is going to be released during the holiday season instead of during the summertime.

Spider-Man 3

As there are not any Marvel Studios films scheduled directly in competition, at the moment, this is unlikely to affect the release schedules of other Marvel films. The nearest is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which does not open until Feb. 11, 2022, so hopefully, this does not trigger the MCU dominoes to fall.

Nothing is known at this moment, not a title. Obviously, it is going to have to deal with the fallout of that crazy cliffhanger out of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jon Watts, director of the first two movies, is expected to return for this one, though, and star Tom Holland lately teased the Spider-Man 3 narrative is”absolutely crazy.”

We’re looking forward to seeing just what he means by that, as well as much more of Spidey’s rogues’ gallery will probably be reinvented for the big screen. We hope that this subsides quickly so that studios can get back in the company of earning films, and audiences may return to theaters.

Santosh Yadav


