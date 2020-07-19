Spider-man 3 Could See Tom Holland’s Peter Parker And Tom Hardy’s Venom Joining Forces Instead Of Fighting.

- Advertisement -

Spider-Man 3 might see the Peter Parker and Tom Hardy’s Venom of Tom Holland joining forces instead of fighting. Here’s how and its effects on other movies.

Though one lives from the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with another one in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, Spider-Man and Venom could team-up in Spider-Man 3 — here’s how. After two reboots and residing in its own universe, Spider-Man finally combined other Marvel heroes in the MCU thanks to some bargain between Sony and Marvel Studios. The web-slinger subsequently made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, in which he joined Team Iron Man for a little while, and returned in his first solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Spider-Man later joined the rest of the MCU at Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame prior to closing the Infinity saga with his next solo experience, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

On the other hand, has not had the exact same luck on the big screen. The very first cinematic adaptation of Eddie Brock/Venom happened in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, with Topher Grace playing the photographer who jumps to an alien symbiote (after Peter Parker rejects it). Raimi initially didn’t want to use Venom in the film, but following pressure from producer Avi Arad, he ended up incorporating it into a story that already had too many villains. Venom got a second opportunity with a film starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and directed by Ruben Fleischer. It was also a portion of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Even though it received mostly negative reviews, Venom was quite well-received from the audience and became a box-office hit, which made way for a sequel along with other endeavors from Sony’s universe to be greenlit.

One of those jobs is Morbius, which affirmed in its first trailer that it’s linked to the MCU, which confirms that Venom is also attached to it. This opens the door to a future experience between the recent Spider-Man and Venom, and the latter’s second picture, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, could set everything up for a proper team-up with Spider-Man in the MCU, finally bringing both universes collectively and without visiting them fight each other. Here is how it might occur.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Likely Meet Tom Hardy’s Venom

Considering that a Royal Venom movie was announced, fans were waiting for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to match Eddie and the symbiote, but it was not clear if that could be possible since Sony’s Marvel Universe has been believed to be wholly independent of the MCU, together with Spider-Man being the sole connecting link between them. The appearance of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes at Morbius made it crystal clear that both worlds exist within the exact same universe, and if Vulture can appear on Sony’s side, then Spider-Man can do this also.

Spider-Man has been heavily rumored to make a cameo appearance in Venom 2, which Sony will not confirm nor deny, so the possibility is still there — and if not, then, they will eventually meet in the near future. Spider-Man’s cameo would make it simpler for Eddie Brock/Venom to appear from the web-slinger’s third solo experience over the MCU, which might benefit some other projects as well as both from the Marvel universe of Sony.

Why Spider-Man & Venom Could Team-Up In The MCU

Although fans are waiting to see Venom and Spider-Man fighting, another approach would most likely be taken by the MCU. Certainly, Venom has only had one solo movie up to now, but it was enough to prove that this version isn’t actually a villain (though he’s quite disorderly ), which will probably continue in Venom two because he will combat Carnage (Woody Harrelson). The MCU does have this to alter, as it matches nicely with what it’s been doing so much with its characters. The MCU has not been afraid to change a style to better fit the story it wants to tell (by way of example, Ned Leeds, the best buddy of the existing Peter Parker, takes on the mantle of the Hobgoblin in the comics), therefore it wouldn’t be surprising if it goes for a team-up between Spider-Man and Venom instead of having them struggle, bringing a spin to their dynamic.

One way this team-up could occur is if Spider-Man helps Venom on his fight against Carnage at Venom 2. Eddie Brock would owe him, and away back is by joining forces once more to defeat whatever threat Spider-Man comes across within his solo movie. Eddie Brock could help Peter regain some anonymity after the show of his identity in Spider-Man: Far From Home, putting those investigative skills to great use from the MCU. Along with this, this Spider-Man/Venom team-up would impact not only their various solo movies but also future projects out of Sony’s side, most notably Sinister Six.

In case a Sinister Six film is to occur in the future (which is more likely today with Morbius, Vulture, and Venom verified to exist in precisely the exact same universe), Venom’s team-up with Spider-Man would definitely affect his potential alliances. In the event the Sinister Six don’t undergo significant changes and are indeed villains, Venom may not be willing to join them instead of trying to stop them — or, if he does join, his alliance with Spider-Man would be over, making way for a broader conflict in future movies and the long-awaited fight between them.

What This Would Mean For Spider-Man 3 (& Venom’s Future)

Spider-Man 3 could be the stage for the long-awaited meet-up involving the current versions of Peter Parker and Eddie Brock, but teaming-up doesn’t mean that the fight can’t happen. Their alliance might happen after a few punches or the struggle could arrive in the near future — as mentioned above, if Sinister Six is to occur and Venom decides to combine, that could be the fight fans have been awaiting. If all goes well with the team-up at Spider-Man 3, it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility that they combined forces in the near future. Again, there is the other side of the coin when it comes to Sinister Six, where Venom, rather than linking them, chooses to battle them, and he could very well use Spider-Man’s help once again.

The future of Spider-Man past Spider-Man 3 is unknown. However, Venom can keep on living after it. By having them work together, Venom would show he can work well with others while proving that this version is not a villain. This could (once again ) impact his participation in Sinister Six, which might see Venom go through an identity crisis in which he does not know on which side he should be, as he would have worked with a superhero, but he could agree with what the Sinister Six are intending. Venom could subsequently differ between villain and (very chaotic) hero, which makes this version of the character more interesting to follow along with opening a great deal of doors for this.