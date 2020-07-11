Home Technology SpaceX Starlink Mission That Was Scheduled For Saturday
Technology

SpaceX Starlink Mission That Was Scheduled For Saturday

By- Kumar Saurabh
The SpaceX Starlink mission that Has Been scheduled for Wednesday and then Friday has been pushed to Saturday. Weather states have delayed the launch, which includes a batch of 57 new communications giants.

The launch is slated for 10:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, weather permitting.

It has been something of a rough week for SpaceX. Nothing has gone wrong, but the weather just really, really does not appear to want to collaborate with the company’s strategies to launch another batch of its Starlink communications satellites into orbit.

Scheduled for Wednesday, the launch was pushed back to today, Friday the 10th, but that didn’t work out. Now, the back-up-to-the-back-up launch window has been famous for Saturday, July 11th, at 10:55 a.m. ET. (SpaceX)

This is going to be the next launch of the Falcon 9 that is currently carrying not just a pair of new satellites for a firm named BlackSky but also a batch of 57 shiny new Starlink satellites. Well, they’re not as shiny as they were, but we will get to that in a minute.

The prediction does not look super favourable, although the takeoff could happen as scheduled.

Meteorologists suggest that showers can put a damper on SpaceX’s launch plans, but things might clear up by the time the Falcon 9 is slated to head skyward.

As than almost all of the ones SpaceX already has in Earth orbit for the Starlink satellites, these can be models. A complaint from scientists following the Starlink satellites began taking over the heavens were they had been to astronomers. Whenever they pop up at the wrong times, put, the satellite horde can ruin observations of the cosmos.

SpaceX toyed around with a few possible solutions, including painting the satellites matte black to reduce reflections. Still, these newest models will be equipped with retractable sun shades which should reduce the reflection of sunlight off the shiny antennas and reduce the general visibility of the satellites as seen from the ground. That will be enough to mitigate the impact on astronomy attempts, but we won’t know for sure until the change can be weighed in by researchers.

As for the Falcon 9, that’s making the heavy lifting SpaceX notes it has flown previously:

Falcon 9 phase previously supported Crew Dragon’s first demonstration mission to the International Space Station, the launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, along with the fourth and seventh Starlink missions. Following phase separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the’Of Course I Still Love You’ drone boat, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.”

Currently, there remains about a 60% chance that the launch will be able to proceed as planned, but like anything which relies on the weather, that could change on quite short notice.

