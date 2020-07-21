Spacex New Satellite Launch Can Be Seen Live

- Advertisement -

SpaceX is launching a military satellite for South Korea today, and it’ll be live streaming the whole event.

SpaceX is a bit behind schedule now, and today’s launch was initially slated for last week.

Mechanical and freezing issues have pushed back several SpaceX launches lately. It’s been a small rough month for SpaceX.

SpaceX pulls off its first double fairing catch after a Falcon 9 launch

The personal spaceflight company that seldom deals with delays besides those due to weather was forced to push a lot of its assignments for a variety of reasons. Among those missions is the ANALYSIS-II satellite launch, which was initially slated for July 14th but had to be pushed back to guarantee everything was ready to go.

Now, the assignment has a beautiful long launch window today, so the chances are good that we’ll eventually see the Falcon 9 deliver the South Korean satellite into orbit now. The window opens at 5:00 p.m. EDT and will remain open for nearly four hours. You can see the launch live right here. Now’s start — assuming it goes off without a hitch — is exceptionally unique for SpaceX.

Crew Dragon spacecraft

The business will be using the same Falcon 9 booster, which sent astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to distance on the Crew Dragon spacecraft for NASA. The launching is going to be a record-breaker for SpaceX since the most rapid turnaround time for any orbital-class rocket, beating NASA’s Space Shuttle record.

SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft Will Revert To Earth.

As always, SpaceX will be providing a live stream of the launch for us all to appreciate. The live stream is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time but might be pushed back if the weather looks like it’s not immediately cooperating. In any case, the business will have a beautiful broad launch window to await conditions to clear up. If they’re not perfect, and the odds of launching now look very good.

Following today’s launch, SpaceX will still have to play a bit of catch-up using its schedule. Sending an additional satellite to space for customer BlackSky. And bringing another couple of loads of its Starlink satellites into orbit.