SpaceX is scheduled to launch another batch of its Starlink communications giants now from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The launching is scheduled for 11:59 a.m. ET, and you can watch the live stream.

The Starlink satellites led to space today include fresh sun shades to prevent reflections from interfering with scientific work on the floor.

SpaceX schedule of launches proceeds with yet another batch of Starlink communications giants led into space now at a breakneck speed. The business will ship its Falcon 9 skyward to provide a trio of small Earth-scanning satellites to get a firm named, and it’s packed the rest of the payload bay using 57 Starlink satellites that are miniature to out things.

The launching is scheduled to take place at 11:59 p.m. ET, and the rocket will take off from Cape Canaveral in Florida. It’s a pretty regular launch, at least SpaceX, but the Starlink hardware that is taking is somewhat different than most of those 500 Starlink satellites already orbiting Earth.

One of the complaints in the community with regards to SpaceX is that its Starlink satellites may severely mess with observations of space. The satellites can easily be seen during sky surveys, and they get in the way of observatories and telescopes on Earth that are attempting to peer at objects farther away.

SpaceX has been receptive to this criticism and has workshopped a couple of solutions that are possible.

The flames led into space today come with another feature colours, although painting the aquariums matte black might help with preventing reflections from the Sun bouncing back and off down to Earth.

The colours are meant to mitigate any reflection of sunlight off of their satellites’ antennas, which SpaceX believes is the most significant factor in having the ability to see the satellites. The company has tested this attribute on a tiny scale launches, but the batch of 57 satellites of today all will include the newest colours. Let us expect astronomers find them to be a little less intrusive than the old versions.

As always, SpaceX will offer a live stream (which you may watch above) as well as live commentary from SpaceX staff to provide additional context and details about the mission and the hardware being deployed into orbit.

“Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported Crew Dragon’s very first demonstration mission to the International Space Station, the initiation of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, along with the fourth and seventh Starlink assignments,” SpaceX says of the launch vehicle. “After stage separation, SpaceX will property Falcon 9’s first phase on the’Of Course I Still Love You’ drone boat, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.”

If for some reason that the launching can’t go on as scheduled, the backup launch opportunity will be Friday, July 10th, at 11:16 a.m. ET.