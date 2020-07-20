Home In News SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft Will Revert To Earth.
SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft Will Revert To Earth.

By- Sweety Singh
  • NASA has announced the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will return to Earth on August 2nd.
  • The capsule, together with astronauts Behnken and Hurley aboard, will splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.
  • Once the return is completed, NASA will have the ability to certify Crew Dragon for continued usage.

SpaceX has had a hectic year, but its main accomplishment in 2020 is its first crewed mission to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley rode to the space station in a first for both SpaceX. And its own Crew Dragon spacecraft. Thus far, the mission was a success. But now we understand when Crew Dragon is going to return to Earth. Completing its historic round trip. CNBC reports that NASA is now planning on a splashdown of this Crew Dragon on August 2nd.

The astronauts will depart the space station late in the afternoon on August 1st. And finally land at the Atlantic Ocean at around 3 p.m. on the following day. It’s easy to overlook that Behnken and Hurley’s mission remains only a demonstration trip to prove. That SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is all up to the job of ferrying scientists back. And forth to the orbiting laboratory.

The excursion to the ISS functioned nicely, but its first test will be to return them to Earth. After SpaceX checks that massive thing off of its record, NASA can move forward to certify Crew Dragon. And start using it to send its astronauts into space regularly. It’ll be a massive day for NASA and SpaceX. And all eyes will be on Crew Dragon because it endures the pressures of reentry using a set of astronauts riding along.

If all goes well — and at this point, we have no reason to believe that any issues will emerge. And NASA certifies the Crew Dragon for ongoing use. It will be on deck for its very first real operational mission. Rather than the two astronauts that flew on this previous Demo-2 mission.

Incredibly, we have reached this point from the Commercial Crew app. Or perhaps the incredible thing is that longtime NASA contractor Boeing isn’t part of the history-making. Before SpaceX was able to complete the Crew Dragon.

Unfortunately for Boeing, a host of delays and problems together with the spacecraft pushed back things. When Starliner had its opportunity to prove it would fly to the ISS. And back within an uncrewed mission, it failed to do so. The business now must retry that uncrewed assignment before NASA is prepared. So as to let astronauts ride for its second demo mission.

