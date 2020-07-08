Home Hollywood "Space Jam 2": Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and...
HollywoodMovies

“Space Jam 2”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
Fans are quite excited about the arrival of the sequel of “Space Jam”. “Space Jam”, one of the popular animated sports comedy film, was released in 1996. This movie starred the basketball star Michael Jordan and it revolves around intergalactic basketball match. Michael Jordan assists the characters of Looney Tunes in winning this match against aliens.

The sequel to this film was discussed in 1997, but the idea was dropped as Michael Jordon refused to star in the sequel.

In 2014, Warner Bros announced the arrival of the sequel of the “Space Jam” but this time another basketball star, “LeBron James” will be starred.

In 2016, Justin Lin was signed as the director but was replaced by Terence Nance in 2018. In 2019, Malcolm D.Lee served as the director of this film after the departure of Nance.

It was officially announced that the sequel is titled as “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and is going to premiere in 2021. So, without even wasting a minute, let’s check out the details of “Space Jam: A New Legacy”.

Release date of “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

In February 2014, the sequel was officially announced. On June 25, 2019, the principal photography commenced and the production work was completed on September 16, 2019.

On April 30, 2020, LeBron James officially announced that the title of the sequel and is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

The expected plot of “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Though, the makers have not revealed much about the plot of this upcoming film. It is reported that there is a high probability that the film would be a reboot.

Since LeBron James is starred; it is quite likely that the film will revolve around another exciting football match. The characters of Looney Tunes such as Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and Daffy Duck will be featured in the upcoming sequel. It is expected that monsters will be back in the sequel.

The expected cast of “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

The cast of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” includes:-

  • LeBron James as his real self, “LeBron James.”
  • Sonequa Martin-Green as Savannah James, the wife of LeBron James
  • Ceyair J. Wright as LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., son of LeBron James

Fans are likely to hear Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Kath Soucie as Lola Bunny.

Along with these artists, many other artists are also a part of the cast of this sequel.

