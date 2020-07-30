Home Entertainment Space Force Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed The Comedy Series For The...
Space Force Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed The Comedy Series For The Second Season?

By- Alok Chand
Space Force, a comedy show made its debut on Netflix with ten episodes this year, on May 29. The audiences of the show are eager to watch the second season of the comedy collection, and have enjoyed the first season of Space Force.

Space Force Season 2

Has Netflix Renewed The Comedy Series For The Second Season?

Space Force made its debut about the broadcasting giant’s platform . For a while, the humor show trended on its release. However, the broadcasting giant is to renew the show for the second season. Prior to making a determination on the future of a 19, netflix normally waits for months and collect public reviews. With great testimonials, Space Force will most likely get a renewal. Space Force ended at the last episode on a cliffhanger. The pandemic has postponed the giant’s announcement regarding series.

When Would The Viewers Expect to See the Second Season Of The Comedy Series?

Then the viewers might need to wait until next year to see the season if Netflix renews the comedy series for one more season. Because of the continuing outbreak, it is unknown when the manufacturing work will be commenced by the manufacturers on the second season of Space Force. The audiences can expect to watch the new season of Space Force in 2021.

Greg Daniels About The Second Season Of The Comedy Series

Even though Netflix is to decide on the future of Space Force, Greg Daniels, the co-creator of the comedy series, is hopeful that the series will have a term on the broadcasting giant’s platform. He disclosed that the writers of this show and the producers are talking what they need for the next season of Space Force.

The Twist Of The Comedy Series

The comedy series stars Steve Carell as General Mark R. Laird, Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci, Tawny Newsome as Captain Angela Ali, John Malkovich as Dr Adrian Mallory, and Diana Silvers as Erin Laird.

Steve Carell Alongside Greg Daniels has created the show for Netflix.

Space Force Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed The Comedy Series For The Second Season?

