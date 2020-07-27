Southern Survival Season 2 renewal status, every plot and cast details we know so far

- Advertisement -

Netflix has a really big catalogue of diverse titles and now it is successfully diversifying its catalogue into genres like documentaries. Now it’s ready to make a foray into the sitcom reality genre dominated by channels like Discovery and History TV. Netflix’s latest original web series Southerner Survival is the latest attempt to replicate the all-timers all-timers like Pawn Stars. The first season was premiered on if you binge-watching watched all of the episodes then you. Keeping in mind the show’s format it’s highly likely that it will get another season.

Shows follow six employees of Battlbox filmed in the BattlBox’s Westfield, an open field. It’s basically about doing weird experiments in outdoors. They are tasked to do experiments and testing interesting and weird products, things are likely to go on an explosive route from here. Mikki stands out as the fan favourite in the show. The show currently has a mediocre IMBD rating of 5.2 with mostly average reviews. If you love elements like weirdness, outdoor, then you may stream it on the Netflix.

The cast of the show includes Daniel Dabbs, Brandon Currin, Steve Jordan, Mikki Montgomery.

Southern Survival Season 2 renewal and expected release date

If Netflix orders another season of the show. The show is expected to continue its format and return with some more awesome products. Most of the crew members are expected to return, though there could be few changes in the task.

It’s very early to proclaim anything, there is no official announcement yet. As I said earlier, this sitcom reality series is likely to get renewed but it will ultimately depend on the viewer’s response. Viewers response so far has been mixed mostly positive, people have found the trailer really exciting. If a second season happens, it’s likely to be released in the next year. We can’t expect to release anytime soon.

We know that Netflix has few clear ‘users driven’ expectations and policy, which have axed down many shows in their prime. As usual, Netflix is taking its time to make a decision. Hopefully, this show should return in future.