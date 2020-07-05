South Park Season 23: Release Date, Production And Other Changes

- Advertisement -

The twenty-third season of the American lively sitcom collection South Park premiered on Comedy Central on September 25, 2019, and concluded on December 11, 2019, after 10 episodes aired. This season contained the 300th episode of the long-walking TV show; the milestone changed into reached on October 9, 2019, while the 0.33 episode of the season premiered.

Similar to previous seasons, the season capabilities continuing elements and a routine storyline, from episodes 1 via 6, without adhering to a linear story arc, while lampooning ICE detention centers, the 2019 movie Joker, media censorship in China, the antivaccine movement, plant-based food, the Trump Administration, transgenderism in athletics, and the opposition between conventional cable tv and media streaming.

Production

On July 8, 2015, two months previous to the season 19 premiere, Comedy Central announced they’d renewed South Park for an extra 30 episodes over 3 seasons. This renewal changed into in addition to the two-year settlement already in the vicinity with Parker and Stone, guaranteeing South Park might air till as a minimum 2019. On September 12, 2019, the display changed into renewed for seasons 24 thru 26 until 2022.

Theme

This season had multiple modifications to the traditional theme tune from the display. For the primary six episodes of the season, and overall story arc specializing in Randy Marsh’s marijuana farm named Tegridy Farms was featured. During those episodes, the theme track’s lyrics and graphics have been modified to recognition on Tegridy Farms and also featured vocals by way of Randy Marsh and Towelie. In the episode “Board Girls.”

As the seasons progressed, we might start to get as many episodes centered on Randy’s buffoonery and his misadventures as we’d get revolving around Kenny or Butters.

Other Changes

The upward thrust of Randy Marsh is as good-sized for South Park as the alternate in the protagonist from Bart to Homer turned into for The Simpsons. Both shows, albeit at very one of a kind times, found out that the adults are clearly the funniest characters in the display because they can act as childish because the children while nonetheless having to address grownup issues.