Soon Messengers Users Would chat Using WhatsApp

By- Sweety Singh
Facebook owns Messenger and WhatsApp with more than 3 billion users on these platforms. And you still need different accounts and apps to use both the platforms. But that trend is likely to change in the near future. New report suggests Facebook is looking to offer cross-chat feature between its two popular products.

This will make sure that people with WhatsApp account but not using Messenger can chat to people on either of these platforms. And as per reliable tipster, WABetainfo, the plans to connect both these apps could be in the works.

These plans were first mentioned by Mark Zuckerberg last year, who planned to merge Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram in a unique service.

Add Messenger to the list, and you’ve got the ideal game changer for the social networking giant. The cross support feature seems to be in early stages of development. Which is why it will be hard to tell if the final roll out will ever happen or will it be scrapped.

The tipster says integrating might sound interesting but has its challenges. Developers would have to be extremely sure of its effectiveness. And if the tests don’t deliver satisfactory results, chances are Facebook could look at other possibilities.

Most of you might say that WhatsApp integration with other Facebook products could effect its end-to-end encryption. But as you might be aware, Facebook has already confirmed encryption plans for Messenger as well. This will ensure user data and their chats remain secure behind foolproof encryption keys.

Testing at all levels is crucial for success of a feature. They didn’t want a quick roll out riddled with bugs. Instead, they took sufficient time and did quality testing before the main release.

PC players will...
