Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics See

The first season aired to February 16, 2020, from December 14, 2019, on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix. The show proved to be a hit, saying it to possess all of the components a viewer might wish for during these lockdowns. Additionally, it became the third South Korean play in cable television history. Crash Landing includes a requirement not just too. There’s been no confirmation in the series’ creators regarding its renewal. But because the narrative is left in the center of events, we could most likely get a movie. So here is what we know up to now about Crash Landing On You Season 2.

Crash Landing You Season 2: Release Date

Season 2 of this romantic drama is not greenlit yet. But there have been speculations that are certain the K-drama is going to have a sequel.

though year two is on the desk, the coronavirus catastrophe has limited the shooting programs. Almost all of the television and film projects postponed until the problem gets under management.

When in close future season 2 has revived, we could expect it to emerge sometime in 2021. Since the period has been finished, so we will need to provide time to provide upgrades to us to the founders. Until then Korean play fans will need to have patience.

Most of the original cast members will be coming in season two to depict their respective characters. The cast comprises —

Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hook

Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri

Kim Jung-Hyun as Gu Seung-Joon

Park Hyung-soo as Yoon Se-Hyung

Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye as Do Hye-Ji

Kin Young-min as Jeong Man-bok

Choi Dae-hoon as Yoon Se-Joon

Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan

Nam Kyung-up as Yoon Jeung-pyeong

Crash Landing On You Season two: Storyline

Currently, the likely plot of year two Isn’t known. The storyline is kept to prevent rumors and speculations. Additionally, the preview or some other post is not disclosed in regards to the same.

The principal plot of the show would be inter-country love between two individuals and about their travel. While another is a former military officer from North Korea one is a businesswoman in South Korea. We’ll see more about the barriers they face and the way they cross them.