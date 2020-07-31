- Advertisement -

Some of the most overrated TV shows ever based on each US state has been compiled and turned into a picture by Reviews.org.

Parks and Recreation was the winner having the most nations, but Rick and Morty won the popular vote with 58 per cent of respondents calling it overrated.

Significantly more girls think Game of Thrones is overrated and men think Friends is overrated.

Some of us have two or a show that people don’t get. No matter the number of top 10 lists it seems on, or how many awards it won, you can’t find out why everyone loves this television series. And whether you want to keep it a secret, or are outspoken in your disinterest or even disdain for the series in question, you understand that you’ll never feel the same way other men and women think about it. It turns out that you’re not alone.

Last week, Reviews.org gathered a showing graphic of the most overrated show in all 50 United States according to responses to an online poll. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past ten, you’ll probably recognize every show on the picture, but you may not agree with the outcomes.

Three shows I expected to see before I saw the map were Game of Thrones, The Office, and The Walking Dead, which have arguably been three of the biggest shows of the previous two decades in terms of popularity and critical acclaim. Interestingly, all three shows appeared to lose steam, from the catastrophic final season of Game of Thrones into the disappointing late years of The Office into… whatever The Walking Dead has been performing for the last several decades. These were the most overrated show in four separate nations.

The biggest surprise was Parks and Recreation that had been the most overrated show in eight countries — more nations than any other series. As the site describes, if that were a vote determined by the states, Parks and Rec will be elected, America's most populous show of all time. Nevertheless, when it comes to the popular vote, Rick and Morty are actually on top. According to Reviews, 58% of respondents to the poll said the Adult Swim cartoon is overrated.

In case you're curious about the methodology supporting this survey, here is what Reviews.org must say about it:

To begin with, we recorded a list of those most-watched TV shows of all time from IMDB. Using that information, we ran an anonymous survey among Americans 18 and older with a sample error of ± 4.5% and a 95% degree of confidence. In nations, we highlighted the tv series indicating they believed the show was overrated.

In states where there were not enough respondents to create a reasonable determination, or in the event of a tie, we weighed the most overrated series according to the state's US census area contrary to low search intent in Google Trends.

Here are some other tidbits from the survey on your favourite displays:

64% of women said Game of Thrones is overrated.

60% of men said Friends is overrated.

People 54 and elderly tagged every show on the list since overrated 64% of their time.

Finally, I would like to remember that everybody who states Parks and Recreation is overrated is a lunatic.