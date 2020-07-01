- Advertisement -

some new coronavirus lockdown may happen again anytime soon in the US, somewhere in Florida will probably be as good a guess.

some new coronavirus lockdown

The country has reported over 152,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, which makes it a hotspot state and many others like California and Texas.

This is precisely why Miami’s mayor has said he is ready to return the town to lockdown if present trends continue.

At the moment, more than 50 percent of the more than 2.6 million coronavirus instances in the united states are coming from hotspot states like Florida,

Texas, and California — with Florida, especially,

faring so relatively poorly right now during the coronavirus pandemic that reporters asked Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis on Tuesday whether the country would go back into lockdown measures in light of placing record single-day levels of coronavirus infections.

To date, the Sunshine State has reported more than 152,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 3,500 deaths,

according to the newest statistics from Johns Hopkins University. Despite Gov.

DeSantis’ assurances to the contrary, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has an entirely different attitude to the coronavirus picture confronting his city —

going so far as to warn that he’s prepare to return the town to lockdown if the situation doesn’t change.

Suarez advised Business Insider in an interview this week that the nation

a whole is being hammere right now by an influx of fresh coronavirus cases

as a result of what he thinks was a hurry to reopen the country

well as lax compliance with matters like social distancing and wearing face masks.

“People thought this was ” Suarez, who also was a registered Republican, told BI.

“I can not talk for all Floridians, but…

I was the last town to start in Florida, and that I got criticized for it,

and I think now people see the wisdom in our more conservative strategy.”

Most of all, he stresses that if hospital capacity reaches a crucial stage,

he’s fully ready to reintroduce a lockdown in Miami to impede the spread of this virus.

It is something the mayor contrasts to the widesprea endorsement we’ve got toward wearing a seatbelt in automobiles.

“If you wear a seat belt,” he state,”

it does not ensure that you’re not likely to get seriously hurt if you’ve got a car collision,

but it improves your chances,

and it is not a really hard thing to do,” added that President Trump’s refusal to put on a mask in public

had hampered his attempts to convince taxpayers to do the same.

The president weigh about the coronavirus on Twitter late Tuesday,

adding these as his latest public opinions about the pandemic: