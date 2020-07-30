Some Latest Updates About Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2

- Advertisement -

Yuffie Kisaragi is one of those characters that fans often think of when recalling characters out of Final Fantasy 7. This is probably because of her prominent part in other Final Fantasy related material such as Final Fantasy 7’s Advent Children movie along with the Kingdom Hearts games.

The use of being an optional party member isn’t confined to Yuffie alone. Another famous Final Fantasy 7 character, Vincent Valentine, can be completely optional regardless of his fanbase. Due to Yuffie’s fanbase, it is not likely that she’ll remain optional in part two of Final Fantasy 7’s remake.

How Yuffie Was Initially Obtained

In most games, discretionary characters for your player’s party could be recruited via story decisions or through completing side quests. Yuffie nevertheless is a small complicated situation where players will want to first get to a random battle with her in the forests.

During this experience, players need to take care not to make any errors, since this will force players to attempt to find Yuffie through a random experience again. Mistakes include opening up the menu, with all the save point, or choosing any of the incorrect dialogue options when talking to her.

How Obtaining Her Might Change In Final Fantasy 7 R Part 2

After bringing Yuffie to the party, players access quests which enable them to learn of Yuffie’s story. As players initially meet her as a thief trying to rob themplayers learn that Yuffie is a Materia hunter that is seeking to restore her house to how it had been before the Shinra Electric Power Company took over and turned it into a tourist resort.

While Yuffie’s individual story has no real bearing on the main plot, her iconic status as one of the party members of Final Fantasy 7 would probably remove her discretionary standing from the next part of this Final Fantasy 7 remake. The encounter with her in the woods would likely be reworked from a random encounter into a cutscene having an interesting boss battle that players have to overcome.

Yuffie Affecting The Main Story

As mentioned earlier, Yuffie didn’t have a lot of impact on the main storyline of Final Fantasy 7 due to her status as an optional party performer. However, if she was forced to be no longer optional in the remake, the developers would likely make her more involved to prevent her from being just a individual that takes up space during important events.

One part of Final Fantasy 7’s narrative that is available after the unlocking of Yuffie is that the supposed end of Don Corneo, that left quite evasive appearances in the initial part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is in development.