Snapdragon 865 Plus: Lenovo Is About To Return To The High-End Smartphone With A Gaming Flagship Of Its Own

Snapdragon 865 Plus: Lenovo is about to return using a gaming flagship of its own to the high-end smartphone space. Referred to as the Lenovo Legion Phone, we now have a launch date for its unveiling.

The Lenovo Legion gaming phone is going to be released in China on July 22, but it unclear if we will hear any additional information.

Among this device's key characteristics is going to function as chipset. It'll be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, making it one of the first devices to feature the chipset directly which can be launching on precisely the same day.

Snapdragon 865 Plus

The Snapdragon 865 Plus is an enhanced variant of the Snapdragon 865 – a chipset this year, we’ve seen in several top-end phones.

The prime core is clocked at 3.09GHz, three golden cores at 2.42GHz, and four silver cores clocking at 1.8GHz. It is combined with Adreno 650 GPU.

What does that mean to you? It boasts faster CPU, GPU, and Wi-Fi speeds in contrast to the Snapdragon 865 so that this ought to be marginally quicker at loading games and programs.

Lenovo Legion gaming phone specs that are expected

Aside from the new chipset, the device is expected to come with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage configurations. The apparatus will be among the very first to come out with 16GB of RAM if this holds.

Additionally, it is rumoured to have a complete HD+ resolution OLED screen using a refresh speed that was 144Hz.

Other features anticipated include a 45W charging rate, a 64MP quad back camera, along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Previous leaks suggest that the apparatus will home a side pop-up camera that pops up from the side of the frame instead of the top of this device.

Aside from this, it is expected to include dual speakers, cooling tower and dual heat pipes to keep the temperature below the check. The majority of the things rumoured to date interesting on paper, but it'll all depend on how it works in real life, and Lenovo implements these attributes.