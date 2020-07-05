Home Lifestyle Fashion Snap Spectacles Are Now Launched In India.
Snap Spectacles Are Now Launched In India.

By- Sweety Singh
Snap Inc. recently launched two smart specs in India, namely the Snap Spectacles 2 and the Snap Spectacles 3. Snap is the company behind popular instant messaging/social media program Snapchat. Both the new Snap Specs models will be on the brand’s India site.

The Snap Specs two will be priced at Rs 14,999, while the Snap Spectacles 3 will be made readily available for Rs 29,999. Additionally, Read – Motorola One Fusion using 48MP quad back cameras launched: Assess cost, full specifications Snap Spectacles 2, and Snap Spectacles 3 will soon be made available through Flipkart.

The e-commerce site listing can be up with the price and availability date of June 4. These wise eyeglasses by Snap Inc (formerly known as Snapchat) were first launched in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The first glasses were found in November 2017 through restricted accessibility and went on sale on the internet in February 2017. Read – OnePlus TV U and Y series launched in India. The cost begins at Rs 12,999

Features.

The Snap Specs feature in-built cameras, allowing users to capture pictures or videos through the glasses and upload them straight to their Snapchat account. Users can easily sync the captured content using all the iOS or Android Snapchat app.

snap spectacles

They come with 4GB storage allowing one to set up to 100 videos or up to 1,200 photos. Users can recharge the battery of those glasses with a USB Type-C cable in 75 minutes. Read – Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series using 65-inch 4K OLED panel, 65W speaker started: Cost, Full Specifications.

Specifications of Snap Spectacles

The Snap Specs 2 can shoot 1642×1642 resolution pictures. It can also capture 60fps videos at a resolution of 1216×1216 pixels. The device includes 4GB onboard storage.
Meanwhile, the Snap Specs 3 can take pictures at a resolution of 1728×1728 pixels. The cameras can also capture 60fps videos in a resolution of 1216×1216 pixels.

Here too, you get 4GB of onboard storage. The business claims this is great enough to keep up to 100 3D videos or 1200 3D pictures.

The Snap Spectacles 3 features a secondary HD camera. It employs the extra camera to capture depth. The business also built numerous 3D effects to go for the recently accessible depth data.

The Snap Spectacles 3 will soon be available in 2 color variants — mineral and carbon. The Snap spectacles 2 will be affordable Onyx Eclipse, Ruby Sunset, and Sapphire Midnight variants.

Sweety Singh

