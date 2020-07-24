Siren Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Renewal Update

- Advertisement -

Siren is the fantasy drama series that debuted on Freeform back. Dean White and eric Wald are the series’ creators. It’s set. Later there arrives a strange girl and begins wreaking havoc. It features the celebrities like Eline Powell Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rena Owen, Ian Verdun, and Sibongile Mlambo in character.

The series has received acclaim from the critics and viewers to performances of the cast, story, and creativity. The season just ended airing episodes back on May 28, 2020, so everyone is anticipating a season 4. So keep reading to know everything about Siren Season 4:

Siren Season 4 Renewal Update

Unfortunately, Freeform not revived the drama series for season 4 till today. It’ll be fast to announce this series’ fate as the third season just ended airing episodes, so maybe the renewal announcement may appear afterward.

There are opportunities for its revival as the show has received excellent reviews, and fans are demanding more episodes. If any news of the season seems, We’ll update you.

Siren Season 4 Cast

The show features Elin Powell as the mermaid Ryn Fisher, on a mission. While Fola Evans-Akingbola seems as Ben’s girlfriend, Alex Roe plays the role of biologist Ben. Ryn, Ben, and Maddie shortly enter into a polyamorous relationship. Rena Owen essays merfolk descendant, Helen Hawkins’ character.

The cast also includes Tiffany Lonsdale as Tia/Vodnyy Zver, Ian Verdun as Xander McClure, Curtis Lum as Xander’s most excellent pal Calvin, Kiomi Pyke as Meredith, Aylya Marzolf as Katrina, Sedale Threatt Jr. as Levi, Millan Tesfazgi as Cami, Natalee Linez as Nicole Martinez, one of many others. Expect a few. All of the principal cast members in the third season might come back for one more round. Season 4 can also add the cast and some new faces.

Siren Season 4 Plot

Ben suffers the series of allowing Ian to die to save his friends and nearest and dearest from a dangerous fate in season. Ryn discovers Ben’s dirty little secret, however the birth of a despotic mermaid, Tia diverted them in Bristol Cove. Through the year, Ryn tries to rescue Hope, her surrogate daughter, from Tia, who intends to wreak havoc in the lives of the people and wipe out their existence from the earth’s face. Unfortunately, Hunter kidnaps Tia’s anger to be escaped by Hope.

At the finale, Ryn and Ben are launching warfare against Tia and her mermaid tribes to save humanity and Hope. Since Xander’s condition deteriorates, Maddie and Robb pull out all stops to find a cure. Put things back in order and helen and the hybrids work to calm the occupants. After learning his son Ben’s superhuman powers, Ted gets the shock of his life.

Season 4 might pick up from the ending of the season. Following the warfare, merpeople and the humans may join hands to repair the harm done to their land from the sea monster, Tia, and her tribe. Ryn might instruct her daughter, Hope, to rescue herself from challenges. Ben might help Ted, his father, in comprehending his superhuman powers and skills. From the fourth season, the trio can be expected by us.

Siren Season 4 Release Date

Since the drama series isn’t renewed for season 4, it’s difficult to reveal a date. If Siren renews for another season, we will need to wait around for it to get a bit longer. At this time, the filming isn’t possible due to the coronavirus outbreak that is continuing. The entertainment industry is suffering from getting cancelled for upcoming shows and movies. So due to this, Siren Season 4 will require some time to launch on Freeform.

Siren Season 4 Other Detail

Siren Season 4 Trailer