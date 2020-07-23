Siren Season 4, expected release date and other updates, what to expect in Season 4

- Advertisement -

Siren Season 3 has just finished airing on 28 May 2020. It delivered an intense finale in the end. Fans are already craving up for more. Siren is an American fantasy drama series starring Eline Powell which follows Bristol Cove, legendary home of mermaids and mermen.

Rena Owen who plays Helen is already vying for Season 3

Siren Season 3 details, what to expect in Season 4

The build-up for the battle finally culminated in a full-blown battle between Ryn and Tia. Ryn and her squad who took Tia by surprise won and Tia ended up killed. And after her body sank into the dark depths. Ryn’s leadership won the admiration and devotion of the other mermaid. She is expected to lead the humans and mermaids in making war reparations.

There was a little happy ending for the Xandar. He finally got his badge.

Season 4 will reveal the fate of Ben in the aftermath of the war, what happened to Ben. Ryn may also be leading the merpeople and the human beings in repairing the damage done in the war.

Season 3’s main villain is already dead. Perhaps a new main villain can emerge in the next season.

It is going to be a great experience, watching the characters recover from the trauma. Especially Maggie needs some rest and peace.

The show casts Eline Powell as Ryn Fisher, Ian Verdun as Xander McClure, Alex Roe as Ben Pownall, Rena Owen as Helen Hawkins, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie, Ron Yuan as Aldon Decker and Tammy Gillis as Marissa Staub. Most of the crew is expected to return in Season 3. There is definitely some space vacant for further casting.

Siren Season 4 possibility and expected release date

Siren did witness a marginal drop of 13% in initial viewership. But it managed to impress the fans and critics alike. It continues to hold its position as one of the most popular shows on the Freeform network. Season 3 did deliver a finale but the show is still far from over.

Hopefully, the show will get renewed for Season 4. There have been no official announcements about the renewal status so far. If the show gets renewed for Season 4 then it is expected to arrive in 2021.