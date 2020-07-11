Shweta Reached For Dubbing Of Mirzapur Season 2 After Playing On Her Life.

- Advertisement -

Shweta Tripathi, who played Golu in Mirzapur, has now reached the shooting of Mirzapur season 2, playing on her life. While sharing a photo of him, he said that Mirzapur season 2 might come soon.

Mirzapur comes on the top number in the list of Hindi web series. After the Sacred Games, the show had set the game for the Hindi web series. Mirzapur is the first original Hindi web series of Amazon Prime. From its story, the characters, dialogues and direction fans were very much liked. Season 2 of this show, which came in the year 2018, has been waiting for a long time. Now actress Shweta Tripathi has posted about this.

Mirzapur season 2 coming soon

Shweta Tripathi, who played Golu in Mirzapur, has now reached the shooting of Mirzapur 2, playing on her life. While sharing a photo of him, he said that Mirzapur 2 might come soon. Shweta wrote – The fans of Mirzapur …. playing on their lives, wearing masks, have reached smiling dubbing. Only and only because these times can come before you soon. Because we are too. # MS2W

Please tell that at the time of the lockdown which was implemented across the country due to Coronavirus, the fans had expressed a desire to watch Mirzapur season 2. He said that everyone had found a good time to watch this show. However, the show could not be released on Amazon Prime after Mirzapur 2 was yet to be released.

Fans are still eagerly waiting for this web series. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal along with other actors acted in this story of Mirzapur in UP. This crime thriller web series is one of the biggest hits of Amazon Prime.