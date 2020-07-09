Home TV Series Sherlock Season 5: Official Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To...
TV Series

Sherlock Season 5: Official Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Sherlock is a British crime mystery television series created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. The show is based on Sherlock Holmes detective stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The show has been produced by Hartswood Films, BBC Wales, and WGBH for BBC One and BBC HD.

As Sherlock is based on Sherlock Holmes detective movies, the show became quite popular directly after its release. Fans have loved the show and it has received mostly positive reviews from its viewers and critics.

The producers of the show are Sue Vertue and Elaine Cameron. Till now, a total of four seasons have aired on the British channel BBC One and fans have been patiently waiting for season 5 to hit their TV screens.

The show aired on the channel for the first time in July 2010. The critics have praised the show for its writing, acting and direction. Not only this, the show has been nominated for quite a lot of awards.

Sherlock season 5 release date

Season 4 of Sherlock premiered on BBC on January 15, 2017. There has been no news regarding the fifth season of Sherlock since the past 3 years. All the four seasons had 3 episodes each with a special episode airing on January 1, 2016. So, the show has aired for a total of 13 episodes.

Since the release of season 4, the show has not been renewed for another season. Fans have been waiting patiently to hear the news of the renewal of the show. But, no official statement has been made regarding the same.

Sherlock season 5 is one of the most awaited shows from the BBC. However the show has still not been renewed for another season till now.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more information on the latest movies, upcoming TV shows and much more.

Stay safe, stay updated.

Aryan Singh

