Sherlock Holmes 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details!

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes was the most depicted literary character of all time. Most noteworthy of these are two performances; Robert Downey Jr’s. The portrayal of the famous detective at the famous picture franchise also Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in the hit BBC series. And now, fans of the famous detective have another reason to be pleased, Sherlock Holmes 3 was confirmed!

After Guy Ritchie’s first two Holmes movies, Warner Bros. Studios, in 2019, hired Dexter Fletcher to direct the third film in the franchise.

The story of Sherlock Holmes so far

In the last excursion, Holmes and Watson travel across Europe using a Romani adventuress to foil James Moriarty’s plot to instigate war across Europe. Sherlock Holmes was presumed dead before the final scene of the movie, wherein he camouflages with Watson’s sofa. This clearly opened speculation into a third Sherlock Holmes movie, which was confirmed by Warner Bros. After the release of the second movies, in 2011.

But there have been delays in the film’s production. The lack of a script has hampered efforts to generate the movie as soon as possible. But a definitive release date for the next film was set, and things appear optimistic for the launch of the movie finally.

Cast and Release Date

Robert Downey Jr.. Will reprise his character of the renowned detective Sherlock Holmes. Jude Law may also reprise his role in Dr. John Watson. It is still unclear whether Jared Harris will return to his role as Professor James Moriarty because he supposedly died in A Game of Shadows. Stephen Fry, Kelly Reilly, and Eddie Marsan also Stay unconfirmed to reprise their roles of Mycroft Holmes, Mary Watson, and Inspector Lestrade, respectively.

In May 2018,” Warner Bros. Announced that Sherlock Holmes 3 would release on December 25, 2020. But, the release of this movie was postponed by Warner Bros. In March 2019. The movies now stands to launch in theatres on December 22, 2021.