DC’s Aquaman 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And News

By- Santosh Yadav
DC’s Aquaman is coming back with a sequel. We’re super thrilled about it, Aquaman was one of the best films of 2018 and also did a great job theatrically, Warner Bros and DC confirmed the sequel back in 2019 we haven’t OG authors David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick who’ll be working on the script for Aquaman 2.

RELEASE DATE FOR AQUAMAN 2

Well, to our surprise, Warner Bros have already come out with an official launch date but fans will have to wait a very long time as Aquaman 2 is famous for December 16, 2022.

DC Is Attempting to up their game using a new film each year, and We Can’t deny their attempts. DC has been supplying us with excellent content from Time to Time and We’re eager to see how the movie will come about.SO, without wasting any more time let us enter all of the facts we have about Aquaman

DC’s Aquaman 2:

CAST FOR AQUAMAN 2

Here is a listing of cast members of Aquaman 2

  • Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman
  • Amber Heard as Mera
  • Willem Dafoe as Vulko
  • Patrick Wilson as Orm
  • Nicole Kidman as Atlanna
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen as Black Manta
  • Dolph Lundgren as Nereus
We might see some new cast members joining the group as well, however, Warner Bros haven’t revealed their names as of yet.

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR THE MOVIE

The very first set the foundation for Arthus Curry’s authentic origin and he detecting his powers and realizing he is special, the sequel is allegedly going to pick up from his early days to being a warrior, we are as excited as you are supposed to understand what happens next in Aquaman’s life.

Aquaman and Mera will be observed together, and we can’t wait to hear more news about it that is all until then continue reading with us, for now, we will keep fans updated on the latest news about the movie!

The High Note Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know
Black Adam: The Rock Confirms He's Attending DC FanDome
