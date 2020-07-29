She Season 2: storyline, release date and more!

- Advertisement -

She is a Netflix original, female-centric drama series.

The debut of Imtiaz Ali in the world of Online streaming Platform.

It is the first time that Imtiaz Ali is making a series that too is not of his usual genre that is Intense romance or a deep Sufi kind of story.

The series is Witten by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry and directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das.

This seven-episode series received mixed reviews from the viewers and critiques.

The season was 1 released on March 20, 2020, on Netflix.

Story Line

A female constable in the Indian Police, who has been inducted in the Anti-Narcotics Group to fight a major drug dealer.

The show depicts the idea that a woman’s body can work well to control her surroundings.

In this whole process, Aaditi Pohankar (Bhumika) gets to roam in the by-lanes of Mumbai city and carry out the mission.

Season 2

There is no information given by makers or Netflix on this matter. But we are seeing the popularity and increasing craze of the online platform.

We can expect to see the second season.

Till then, stay tuned and keep reading.