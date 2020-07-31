Home Movies Shazam 2: Release Date: When Will It Arrive?
Shazam 2: Release Date: When Will It Arrive?

By- Santosh Yadav
Despite critical acclaim, Shazam! Wasn’t a huge hit for Warner Bros, just grossing $364.5 million globally to rank since the lowest-grossing Worlds of DC offering thus far.

But, that has not stopped the creation of a sequel using the core creative team of screenwriter Henry Gayden, director David F Sandberg and producer Peter Safran all set to reunite.

And there is one cute reason why Zachary Levi is happy we’re getting a sequel.

“I believe one of the coolest things about the movie Shazam! [is] it brought individuals pleasure,” he explained. “It brought people joy. If that is all I ever do in this world, I will be so thankful and so stoked.”

But apart from more joy, what do we expect from Shazam! 2?

When Will The Sequel To Shazam! Release In Cinemas?

The sequel to 2019 superhit film Shazam is scheduled to release at 2022 on the huge screens on November 4. But, there can be fluctuations in the release date as a result of the continuing pandemic. The release date of the film has already been shifted to November from April 2022 that year. If the uncertainty over cinema halls looms further, there are opportunities that the release date Shazam two will be pushed to a later year or months.

What Is The Production Status On The Sequel To Shazam!?

The sequel to Shazam is suffering due to the situation that is pandemic that is ongoing. The spread of coronavirus has pushed on the schedule of this sequel below the bus. Replying to a tweet lately, David F. Sandberg, who’s the manager of the film, stated that he is directing another part of the movie, but it is dependent upon the circumstance.

The uncertainty around the world has attracted the film industry to a stop. A couple of production houses are currently resuming the job on the projects that are pending. Warner Bros. is still to announce when the main photography on Shazam two will begin. Before the work on the sequel to Shazam will begin, it will take a while.

Who Will Return In The Sequel Of Shazam?

David F. Sandberg will return to direct the sequel to his 2019 superhit superhero film Shazam. Henry Gayden returns as the film’s writer. Peter Safran will produce the sequel film. Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel Together with the cast of Shazam are expected to return for the sequel.

The show’s manufacturers are yet to announce the new additions to the cast of the film. Dwayne Johnson won’t be seen in the sequel film. His character in the movie is getting a solo movie.

