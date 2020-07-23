Shazam 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Details

- Advertisement -

After years of waiting and hoping, it has recently been verified by Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, to bring back Black Adam to the screen. Yes, it is officially confirmed that Black Adam will be featured in the movies Shazam 2.

It had been evident in the hottest Instagram article of Dwayne Johnson sharing the news with complete concept artwork by Jim Lee talking about himself in the movies. Johnson will play a villain’s role as Black Adam, Wizard’s avatar, who was forced to use his superpowers.

When Will The Sequel To Shazam! Release In Cinemas?

The sequel to 2019 superhit movie Shazam is scheduled to launch on the big screens on November 4 in 2022. However, there can be fluctuations in the release date as a result of the continuing pandemic. That year, the release date of this movie has been shifted to November from April 2022. In case the uncertainty over the reopening of theatre halls looms there are opportunities that the release date Shazam 2 will probably be pushed to a later date or year.

What Is The Production Status On The Sequel To Shazam!?

The sequel to Shazam is suffering due to the continuing scenario. The spread of coronavirus has pushed the schedule of the sequel below the bus. Replying to a tweet recently, David F. Sandberg, who’s the director of the film, said that he is directing another portion of the film, but it is dependent upon the situation.

The uncertainty around the planet has brought the movie industry to a stop. There are A couple of production houses currently resuming the work on the pending projects. Warner Bros. remains to announce when the main photography on Shazam 2 will start. Before the work on the sequel to Shazam will start, it takes some time.

Who Will Return In The Sequel Of Shazam?

David F. Sandberg will return to direct the sequel to his 2019 superhit superhero movie Shazam. Henry Gayden returns as the author of the film. Peter Safran will produce the sequel film. Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel along with the throw of Shazam are expected to go back to Shazam for the sequel.

The show’s makers are to announce the new additions. Dwayne Johnson will not be seen in the sequel film. His character in the movie is becoming a solo movie.