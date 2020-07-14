Shazam 2: Could Be Crucial To The Development Of The Dc Multiverse

- Advertisement -

The DCEU is currently embracing the Multiverse concept, with Michael Keaton in discussions to portray Batman — here’s how Shazam 2 is key to setting up this.

Shazam 2 may be crucial to the development of the DC Multiverse. 2022 is the year. In an odd quirk of timing, both DC Movies and Marvel Studios are currently embracing the Multiverse concept at precisely the year. More than Marvel, Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness guarantees to redefine reality as we understand it. Meanwhile, there are reports Michael Keaton is in talks to come back to DC, playing a Multiversal Batman who appears in The Flash movie. Having two Batmans from the DCEU at precisely the same time may be a challenge for movie-goers to accept — the sequel Shazam 2 could be vital in establishing this new ordinary.

Of course, the two franchises don’t really mean the same things when they use the word”Multiverse.” Alternate Earths are only a part of the Multiverse, which embraces planes of existence such as the Quantum Realm and the Dimension of Marvel. In contrast, at first glance, DC’s Multiverse simply refers to an infinite number of parallel realities — Infinite Earths. For DC, that likely means the various films and TV shows are officially now part of the Multiverse, a closer bond than any Marvel Studios have dared to tease. Assuming this is the situation, DC’s creative decisions have a surprising impact on Shazam 2. Surprisingly, that movie is turned by them.

The first Shazam! The movie introduced audiences to a mysterious kingdom known as the Rock of Eternity, initially the wizard Shazam’s home and claimed since the”lair” of Billy Batson and his superhero siblings. The Rock of Eternity is no mere magical castle; instead, it’s the magic source located at the center of the Multiverse. Shazam hinted that this is true in the movies as well, together with the Batson’s trying to flee out of the Rock of Eternity and finding a room filled with doorways to other dimensions. Those that they saw were exotic; one opened on a place of people that are crocodile. Presumably, as there is a doorway to Each Earth in the Multiverse, they can access every other DC universe. Billy Batson and the Marvel family would be the heroes who can research the Multiverse.

The Arrowverse has alluded to the existence of the Rock of Eternity. In The Flash season, episode, Nash Wells — a dimension-jumper who had been hunting the Anti-Monitor — disclosed he was searching for traces of a mineral called Eternium. In comic books, Eternium is a magically-charged substance coming from the Rock of Eternity. It was finally scattered through space and time when the Spectre, who had been driven insane after being manipulated by a powerful sorceress, ruined the Rock of Eternity. In the event the DCEU and the Arrowverse do exist in the Multiverse, the Rock of Eternity now joins them together. DC could efficiently utilize Shazam two to help determine the Multiverse’s character, along with Billy and his sisters and brothers jumping to Earth’s audiences would recognize from other DC film and TV franchises.

The reference to Eternium implies the Rock of Eternity will be destroyed. There is no reason to assume that’s going to happen anytime soon, though; its own destruction sent fragments of Eternium across all time and space. Therefore, there’s no reason to assume the Rock of Eternity will be destroyed in the lifetime of Billy Batson. Still, that would surely be a dramatic direction for Shazam two.