Shannara Chronicles Season 3: Cancelled Or Not?

While The Shannara Chronicles got off to a strong begin the display suffered a big rating dip when it moved network. Here’s why season three may not happen.

That’s not to mention it didn’t function its honest proportion of surprising deaths, however. The show also embraced its fantasy roots, featuring magic, elves, mages, and all the nerdy trimmings. The Shannara Chronicles season 1 turned into a large hit for MTV, however, once the community got out of creating a scripted collection, season 2 moved to Spike TV, and its fortunes modified for the worst.

The surest of The Shannara Chronicles season 1 pulled in over 7.five million viewers, and the season maintained wholesome ratings during the first collection. The series turned into shot in New Zealand, and maintained its hyperlinks to classic myth movies like The Lord Of The Rings trilogy by casting John Rhys-Davies in a primary helping role; co-star Manu Bennett also performed Azog, the Defiler in The Hobbit movies.

Sadly, the rankings for The Shannara Chronicles season 2 tanked as soon as it moved to Spike TV. The network move allowed the show to get a little darker. However, the rankings for season 2 never peaked above 310,000 viewers, which was a first-rate downturn from the show’s debut episode. The aggregate of low rankings and excessive production prices supposed the writing became at the wall for The Shannara Chronicles season 3, with Spike TV – which turned into approximately to transition into the Paramount Network – canceling the display after the second one season finished its run.

Could The Shannara Chronicles Season three Still Happen?

The show’s studio Solar Entertainment was hoping to store The Shannara Chronicles season 3 round to distinct networks, with some fanatics hoping Netflix – who steam the series – would pick out up the bill. Unfortunately, one’s efforts seem to have come to not anything and the show is officially considered dead. It’s a disgrace The Shannara Chronicles came to an abrupt quit after the sort of promising start, however, given the wealth of material inside the franchise, it will no question get hold of a film or TV reboot sometimes inside the future.