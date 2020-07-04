Home TV Series Shameless season 11: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So...
TV Series

Shameless season 11: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

By- Aryan Singh
Shameless is an American dark comedy-drama web television series premiered on Showtime for the first time in January 2011. John Wells has developed the show. Shameless is an adaptation from a British novel series of the same name written by Paul Abbott.

The producers of the show are Michael Hissrich and Teri Murphy. The show has been a huge success for the showrunners. People have loved the show and it has received mostly positive reviews from the public and the critics.

Season ninth of the show was released on September 9, 2018. with its release, the show became the longest-running original scripted web series on Showtime. The show has been quite successful amongst the audience.

The show was renewed for the tenth season, which was broadcasted in November 2019. But fans want more and more. So, the show was renewed for a 11th season as well.

Shameless season 11 release date

The show was renewed for its eleventh season in January 2020. However, this season is going to be the final one for Shameless. The show is no more going to be renewed for another season.

The show was set to air during summer 2020, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the release of the show has been delayed. This ongoing situation has led to either halting or even closing of many TV shows. So, as the situation improves, we expect the company to announce the new release date for the eleventh and the final season of shameless.
The previous 10 seasons have had 122 episodes in total.

Shameless season 11 cast

Willian H. Macy as Frank Gallagher, Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher, Ethan Cutkosky as Carl Gallagher, and many other artists are going to be a part of the final season of Shameless.

Aryan Singh

