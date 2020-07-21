Home TV Series Shadows Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All New Updates Here
Shadows Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All New Updates Here

By- Mugdha Singh
The first season of the series, What do you do in the shadows failed to get a good response from the critics. However, season two was better than it and performed well on the television. But the conclusion was a big cliffhanger. Thus, viewers are expecting a third season for the show. So here’s every information about season 3 that you wanted to know.

About the show

The series is inspired by a movie that has the same name as of the show. Both the movie and the set are a mockumentary. There are four roommates, namely, Laszlo, Nadja, Colin Robinson, and Nandor. The irony is that all four are vampires. And the series is about how these vampires lead their daily life. There one more character who is Nandor’s friend, Guillermo. And all of them live in Staten Island.

The release date for What Do You Do In The Shadows season 3

After seeing the strong ratings, the streaming service, FX has already confirmed that there would be a third season. However, the second season’s end suggests that the lives of our favorite vampires are going to change forever.

Talking about the release date, unfortunately, the makers did not make any announcement regarding it when they announced the show’s renewal. But we could expect it to hit the screens in April 2021, according to the previous release pattern. We will get back with the final release date ones the makers reveal it. So keep yourself connected to our page for further information.

Who will all be in the cast of What do you do in the Shadows season 3?

All the main characters of the show will be back to reprise their roles in season 3. However, some supporting characters were shown dead in the previous two seasons. Thus, they won’t be getting back.

The cast of season 3 includes Kayvan Novak playing the role of Nandor, Matt Berry playing Laszlo, Natassia Demetriou playing Nadja. Other than them, Harvey Guillén will be back to play Guillermo and Mark Proksch to play Colin Robinson.

Also, Craig Robinson will also return to play Claude, Mark Hamill, to Jim and last but not the least Haley Joel Osment to play Topher.

