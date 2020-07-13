Shadows’ Season 3: Netflix’s Release Date Is The Show Renewed For How What We Do In The Sets Up

- Advertisement -

The Disney-owned cable network has renewed its vampire humor What We Do from the Shadows to get the third period. The pickup comes midway through a season performed for FX over the show’s first time in spring 2019.

“We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are in on Shadows,” Nick Grad, president original programming in FX, said. “Week in and week out, the producers, authors, and our amazing cast continue to create one of the funniest and finest comedy series on TV.”

Season two has averaged 462,000 viewers for initial airings, basically even with the 467,000 audiences who witnessed first-season episodes that they aired. That first figure, but represents only about 15 percent of the show’s full viewers, as postponed and multiplatform seeing brings the total to 3.2 million, based on FX. That is a 25 percent increase over one.

Everything We Do from the Shadows relies on the 2014 feature film of the same name by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement (who’ve reprised their roles from the movie in the series ). The FX Productions comedy stars Natassia Demetriou Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén.

Clement and Waititi executive produce with showrunner Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

The show is part of a lineup of scripted shows on FX and sister network FXX that includes the newly revived Breeders and Dave, Better Things (that is awaiting word on a possible fifth season), Atlanta, Fargo, Mayans MC, Mr. Inbetween, Pose, Snowfall, Archer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia along with the upcoming Y: The Last Man adaptation.