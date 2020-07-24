Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Plot, Cast And More Updates

- Advertisement -

A series based on topic which is necessary but not usually discussed openly. It can be categorized in comedy, sex drama, teen drama category.

Plot

Story of a Socially awkward high school student Otis. He may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but he gets good guidance on the topic in his personal sex ed course — living with mom Jean, who is a sex therapist.

He uses his knowledge of topic to make status in school, with the help of a popular girl.

Season 3

Sex Education Season 3 already got renewed in Feb 2020. In February this season, Netflix tweeted, “let’s talk about sex baby, let’s talk about season 3 (of Sex Education)”.

The trailer was released in which Alistair Petrie (who plays headmaster Michael Groff in the comedy-drama series) wandering the halls of Moordale and showing off posed portraits of characters including Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds) and Gillian Anderson’s sex therapist character Jean, Digital Spy noted.

The first season was released in January 11, 2019. Season 1 and 2 both consist of 8 episodes so we can expect season 3 to be of same.

Sex Education Season 3 is going to be intensely remarkable than the previous two seasons.

Season 3 was about to start filming but it is delayed due to global pandemic.

No updates regarding new plot is made, it will start from where it ended and many loss ends will come to a conclusion.

We’ll have to wait for official announcement by makers for exact information. Till then keep reading.

