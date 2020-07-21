Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

- Advertisement -

One of the most famous and exciting web series is again set for its third season. Sex Education has gained a lot of popularity, and views on Netflix even crossed 40 million. After the release of the first season, the fans were eagerly waiting for the second one and got it recently. And like always, the thurst keeps on increasing, and now fans demand the third season of the series. Let us know more about the third season of Sex Education.

RELEASE DATE

After the massive number of views in the previous seasons, Netflix didn’t take much time, and the renewable news for the third season was out just one month after the release of the second season.

However, the official release date for the third season is not yet announced, and we will let you all know about the same as it is released.

CAST

The upcoming season’s cast will follow Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wisley, Gillian Anderson as Dr. Jean F. Milburn, and Connor Swindells as Adam Groff, reprising their roles from the first season.

Apart from them, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Chanel Kular, Patricia Allison, and Alistair Petrie, can also appear with others in the next season.

PLOT

The story follows a showing a highschool teenager, who also works as a sex therapist. Well, he does this job secretly, and nobody knows about it. A girl named Maeve deals the finance. Initially, we see the boy having a crush on Maeve, but later, he falls for another girl in the town called Ola.

Though the plot for the upcoming season is yet to be known, we can expect it to be equally exciting and liked by the viewers.