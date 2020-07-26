Home TV Series Netflix Sex Education season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
Sex Education season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Sex Education, among the most successful shows on Netflix right now. The season itself had 40 million viewers that are soaring. The renewal was confirmed by the season also faced similar success, hence for its year. Netflix had renewed the show for the next season in just a month after the second season’s release.

Even though it’s been some time since the show was renewed, we still don’t have any information regarding this release date as the pandemic toppled down all programs and production programs. We hope to watch another season.

1. Otis Milburn: The best character has to be him. Being the story’s middle, the role is genuinely justified by Otis. It is a part of his learning stage, although he sure makes errors. Moreover, he has a crush Maeve but is interrupted by someone or another. Perhaps within the season, we could see them together.

2. Maeve Wiley: She is undoubted among the most influential personalities in the series. The season has been tough on her, and she is questioning her self worth. With what she’s managed to keep it. Again, we are still awaiting the happy ending in which Otis and Maeve come together.

3. Eric Effiong: He is the most likable character in the series. The show depicts him to be sensitive and very deep, that’s quite sweet. Moreover, in the season, he is also confident and comfortable with who he is, and that is inspiring.

4. Ola Nyman: She could be argued to be a quite despised character in the series. Maeve’s heart broke, and then she blamed Otis for the break-up as it was her fault when Ola fell in love.

