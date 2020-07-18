Sex Education Season 3 Release date, Cast And Renewed Update

- Advertisement -

As Sex Education has done recognition was achieved by hardly any teenage series. This comedy-drama has if not defined then revolutionized the teenage drama genre. Sex Education evident from the name of the drama copes with taboos that less or more haunt every teenager’s life. But the show Sex Education offers a great deal greater than taboos and myths: it has beautifully humanized the story of those insecurities that any teenage kids face in day to day life.

Laurie Nunn creates sex Education. Two seasons of the drama have come out and both of them have been a fantastic success. Statistically, Season 1 of Sex Education was streamed by 40 million viewers. Season 2 has achieved likewise viewership. Additionally, Sex Education has garnered positive reviews from critics because of its unique story.

Now Sex Education has been renewed for Season 3 and below are some of the latest updates about the upcoming season of the series that you ought to take a look at.

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date

Season 2 of the web series premiered in January this year and at the very next month, Sex Education was renewed for Season 3 by the creators. But after that, as we all know, from March filming process and the entire production is on hold due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

We do not know for sure about Season 3’s release date. Unfortunately, we don’t have any upgrades regarding this. But it is anticipated that Season 3 of Sex Education will come out in the weeks of 2021.

Sex Education Season 3 Cast

It is expected that the main cast of Sex Education will last their function.

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Gillian Anderson as Dr. Jean Milburn

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong