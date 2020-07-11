Home TV Series Netflix "Sex Education 3": Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and...
“Sex Education 3”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Netflix‘s comedy-drama web series, “Sex Education” has impressed millions of viewers with its unique plotline.

Created by Laurie Nunn, this series premiered on Netflix on January 11, 2019. The second season of this series was released on January 17, 2020. Both the seasons received positive responses from critics as well as viewers.

This series revolves around the teenager named Otis Milburn, who struggles with the problems of his sexual life and interference of her mother, a renowned sex therapist, in his life. This series also highlights various troubles which teenagers face due to lack of sex education.

This series helps in creating awareness about the importance of sex education but also contains the elements of humor and comic.

It has been nominated for various prestigious awards in different categories. After the success of the second season, fans are waiting for the third season. So, let’s check out the details of the upcoming season of “Sex Education”.

Release date of “Sex Education” Season 3

In February 2020, Netflix confirmed the arrival of the third season of Sex Education. The filming of the third season was supposed to start in May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the film has been postponed. It is reported that filming may start in August 2020.

It was expected that season 3 would arrive in the month of January (2021) like its previous season. Still, due to the crisis of ongoing pandemic, some delay is expected in the release date of season 3.

The expected plot of “Sex Education” Season 3

The second season of “Sex Education” ended with Otis, professing his love for Maeve through voicemail. But Issac deletes the voicemail of Otis and also does not let Otis meet Maeve.

In season 3, it is likely that the story of Maeve and Otis will take a new turn. Apart from this, many new twists are expected to be waiting for the fans.

The cast of “Sex Education” Season 3

The cast of the third season is likely to include most of the actors from the previous season. The cast of “Sex Education 3” is likely to include the following talented actors:-

  • Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn
  • Gillian Anderson as Dr. Jean Milburn
  • Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong
  • Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley
  • Connor Swindells as Adam Groff
  • Sami Outalbali as Rahim
  • Mikael Persbrandt as Jakob Nyman
  • Kedar Williams- Stirling as Jackson Marchetti
  • Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman

Along with these actors, other talented actors may also return back.

