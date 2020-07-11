Home Technology Several of the hottest home routers available to purchase today feature several...
Technology

Several of the hottest home routers available to purchase today feature several security flaws

By- Sankalp
Several of the hottest home routers available to purchase today feature several security flaws and vulnerabilities, new research has found.

 

A report from the Fraunhofer Institute for Communication (FKIE) discovered the firmware present in a large number of routers that were leading was vulnerable to hugely damaging security problems.

Routers were discovered never to have obtained a single security firmware upgrade in their lifetime, regardless of the risk that this might pose to customers in the home and at work. They were exposed to hundreds of security issues.

Linux security

The FKIE study looked at 127 house routers from seven brands (Netgear, ASUS, AVM, D-Link, Linksys, TP-Link and Zyxel), analyzing the product firmware for any known security vulnerabilities.

Forty-six of the goods it tested had not obtained any security upgrade over the previous 12 months, with one set of merchandise not visiting a firmware update for over five decades, and some sellers shipping firmware upgrades without fixing known vulnerabilities.

“The updated policy of router vendors is way behind the standards as we know it from desktop or server operating systems,” the FKIE noted in its report, calling for an industry-wide drive to improve router security as a whole.( hottest home routers)

“Numerous routers have passwords that are either well-known or simple to decode — or else they have hard-coded credentials that users can’t change.”

FKIE discovered that nearly all (90 per cent) of the routers were running some Linux operating platform. However, the manufacturers were failing to update this software with the latest patches and fixes, leaving the apparatus open to assault.

“Linux works continuously to close security vulnerabilities in its operating system and also to create new functionalities. All of the manufacturers would have to do is install the most recent software. Still, they don’t integrate it to the extent that they could and should,” Johannes vom Dorp, part of the group at FKIE’s Cyber Analysis & Defense department stated.

“Most of the devices are powered by Linux and security patches for Linux kernel and other open-source software are released several times a year. This means the sellers could distribute security patches with their apparatus far more frequently, but they do not.”

Sankalp

With everything going on...
© World Top Trend